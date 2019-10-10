Matt Lauer Accused Of Rape By Former NBC Employee: All The Details On The Claim Lauer Denies

Also available on the NBC app

It's been almost two years since Matt Lauer was terminated from NBC, 24 hours after a colleague made a detailed complaint about an alleged inappropriate sexual incident. Now, that same woman, Brooke Nevils, is accusing Lauer of raping her at the 2014 Sochi Olympics. Nevils reportedly spoke to journalist Ronan Farrow for his soon-to-be-released book, "Catch and Kill," which was obtained by Variety. Access Hollywood breaks down the key details you need to know about this new allegation, which Lauer has denied.

Appearing: