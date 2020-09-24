Also available on the nbc app

And he's off! Matt James has officially begun his journey to find love. The Season 25 lead headed off to film on Tuesday and began his social media hiatus. He gave fans this sweet sendoff on Twitter: "See y'all in two months." Matt also shared a sweet Instagram tribute to his friend Tyler Cameron, writing, "What a crazy six months. I love you brother, wouldn't be here if it wasn't for you and your mama.”

