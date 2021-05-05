Also available on the nbc app

Matt James is all about second chances, including with Rachael Kirkconnell. The former “Bachelor” got candid about his controversial decision to try and make things work with his season’s winner after they broke things off earlier this year when photos of Rachael attending an antebellum-themed party in 2018 resurfaced. Matt shared in a new interview with WSJ. Magazine that he’s approaching their new chapter with more open and clear communication about what he’s learned and is now looking for. “I think the best way to put it is that we can have critical conversations about being in this relationship and what I need in a partner—especially if that woman isn’t Black—to understand what comes with me and my life and being Black,” he said in part.

