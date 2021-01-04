Also available on the nbc app

Matt James has handed out his roses! Matt got candid with Access Hollywood's Kit Hoover about his time on "The Bachelor," which premieres on ABC Jan. 4. The former football player confessed that he never truly felt love before going on the show and admitted that he also felt "underserving" of the women vying for his heart. Matt also talked about the pressure he faced being the show's first Black lead and shared the advice Rachel Lindsay gave him before filming.

