Matt Damon Tells The Sweet Story Behind His Bicep Tattoo Of His 4 Daughters' Names

Matt Damon is one proud papa! At the red carpet premiere of his new film "Ford V Ferrari," Access Hollywood co-host Sibley Scoles revealed to the Oscar winner that he won Access' "Father of the Year" award for getting the names of his four daughters tattooed on his arm, right next to his wife's name. "I got a tattoo seven years ago. On a whim, my wife said, 'We're going to get tattoos today,' so I got a tattoo of her name. And it always felt alone on my arm, and I've always wanted to put the kids on there," Matt explained. "So now, I got the kids on there, and now I've got to figure out a way to pull it all together. "Ford V Ferrari" races into theaters Nov. 15.

