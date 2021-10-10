Main Content

Access
WEEKDAYS

Matt Damon Spills Ben Affleck's Improv Moment In 'The Last Duel' That He Never Saw Coming

CLIP10/10/21
Also available on the nbc app

"The Last Duel" stars Ben Affleck, Matt Damon, Jodie Comer and co-writer Nicole Holofcener tell Access Hollywood's Sibley Scoles about their anticipated historical drama, which marks Ben and Matt's first joint screenwriting effort since "Good Will Hunting." How empowering was this role for Jodie? And, Ben and Matt reflect on their four-decade friendship and how much fun it was to team up again on and off-screen. "The Last Duel" hits theaters on Oct. 15.

Appearing:
Tags: Matt Damon, Ben Affleck, the last duel, matt damon ben affleck, movies, jodie comer, interview
S2021 E08 minNRHighlightCelebrity and GossipDaytime
NBCUniversal Television Distribution
  • Most Recent
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

  • Season 2021
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.