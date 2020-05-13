Also available on the nbc app

Matt Damon is currently quarantined with his family in the town of Dalkey, Ireland, and appeared on local radio show "Spin 1038 Fully Charged" where he opened up about being in lockdown away from home, explaining that he had been shooting a film on location when the coronavirus crisis exploded. The actor also revealed that his 21-year-old stepdaughter contracted COVID-19 early in the pandemic, but "got through it fine."

