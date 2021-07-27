Also available on the nbc app

Matt Damon is hitting the red carpet, while his best friend Ben Affleck hits the water. Access Hollywood caught up with the actor at the New York premiere of his new movie, “Stillwater” and the actor joked about working while Ben sets sail with Jennifer Lopez in St. Tropez. “Someone’s gotta work. We’ve got a company together, I’ve gotta hold the fort down, you know. It’s not all vacations and yachts some of us gotta get the job done,” he said. Matt opened up about collaborating with Ben on his upcoming film, “The Last Duel.” “The writing process was a lot more efficient because we've been making movies for so long, that we kind of figured out the structure part finally,” Matt said. The “Stillwater” actor brought his mom and daughter to the premiere and said it was awesome to share the moment with them. “We’re taking a lot of pictures for mom,” he said. “Stillwater” is out in theaters on July 30th.

