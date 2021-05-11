Main Content

It’s been more than two decades of friendship and it seems Matt Damon will always have Ben Affleck’s Back. The “Good Will Hunting” actor was asked about the speculation brewing that his former co-star and best friend had rekindled his romance with Jennifer Lopez. While the actor didn’t go into detail about if the two are back together, he did say he would be on board if they were. “I hope it’s true, I love them both that would be awesome,” he told the Today Show.

