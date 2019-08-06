Matt Damon Honors His Four Daughters With New Bicep Tattoos

Also available on the NBC app

Matt Damon showed his love for his four daughters, Alexia, Isabella, Gia and Stella, with new ink courtesy of popular celebrity tattoo artist Winter Stone. The actor had the names of his girls permanently placed on his right bicep in fine cursive font next to the "Lucy" tattoo dedicated to his wife, Luciana Barroso. But Matt isn't the first star to pay tribute to their kids permanently. Earlier this year, John Legend and Chrissy Teigen also symbolized their family bond with matching artwork.

Appearing: