Access
WEEKDAYS

Matt Damon Honors His Four Daughters With New Bicep Tattoos

CLIP08/06/19
Details
Also available on the NBC app

Matt Damon showed his love for his four daughters, Alexia, Isabella, Gia and Stella, with new ink courtesy of popular celebrity tattoo artist Winter Stone. The actor had the names of his girls permanently placed on his right bicep in fine cursive font next to the "Lucy" tattoo dedicated to his wife, Luciana Barroso. But Matt isn't the first star to pay tribute to their kids permanently. Earlier this year, John Legend and Chrissy Teigen also symbolized their family bond with matching artwork.

Appearing:
Tags: access, access hollywood, matt damon, luciana barroso, parenting, winter stone, matt damon tattoos, winter stone tattoos, matt damon winter stone, winter stone instagram, matt damon daughters, matt damon tattoo, matt damon family, matt damon instagram, matt damon kids, matt damon wife, matt damon luciana barroso, matt damon movies, matt damon interview, matt damon oscar
S20191 minInterviewNews and InformationDaytime
Most Recent
  • Most Recent
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Web Exclusive

Clips (100)

Kate Middleton Shares Sweet Smile With Prince William After Awkward Stumble
CLIP 11/13/19
Demi Lovato Goes Instagram Official With New Boyfriend Austin Wilson
CLIP 11/13/19
Hilary Duff's Fiancé Matthew Koma Honors Kids Luca And Banks With Heartwarming Tattoo
CLIP 11/12/19
Carrie Underwood's Rise To Fame: Favorite Early Moments With The Country Superstar
CLIP 11/12/19
John Legend Named People's Sexiest Man Alive 2019
CLIP 11/12/19
Why We Love Ashley Graham: Our Favorite Things About The Fearless Supermodel
CLIP 11/12/19
Serena Williams Says Wearing Braids To The Royal Wedding Was A 'Statement': I Wanted To 'Be My Truest Self'
CLIP 11/12/19
Sean Spicer Spoke With President Trump 'A Few Times' During 'DWTS': 'It Was Really Cool' (EXCLUSIVE)
CLIP 11/12/19
Brad Pitt And Adam Sandler Bond Over The Creative Ways They've Tried (And Failed) To Go Incognito
CLIP 11/12/19
Prince Charles Makes His Royal Debut On Instagram With First-Ever Post
CLIP 11/12/19
Paris Jackson Wears Fierce Black And Red Dress For Motown Celebration With Brother Prince Jackson
CLIP 11/12/19
Amber Portwood's 11-Year-Old Daughter Leah Is Totally Grown-Up!
CLIP 11/12/19
Hillary Clinton Wants To Hug Meghan Markle Amid 'Heartbreaking' Tabloid Coverage
CLIP 11/12/19
Simon Cowell Has A 'Gut Feeling' One Direction Will Get Back Together
CLIP 11/12/19
Jennifer Lopez Debuts New Shoulder-Length Blonde Hairstyle
CLIP 11/12/19
Sarah Jessica Parker Surprises Kristin Davis With ‘Sex And The City’ Trivia Quiz
CLIP 11/12/19
La La Anthony Admits She's A 'Crazy' Basketball Mom: You 'Wouldn't Want To Sit Next To Me'
CLIP 11/12/19
Alex Trebek Nearly Brought To Tears By 'Jeopardy!' Contestant's Heartwarming Answer
CLIP 11/12/19
Ryan Eggold Says Starring In 'New Amsterdam' Is 'Great Dad Practice'
CLIP 11/12/19
Mario Lopez, Kit Hoover And Scott Evans Join The Rockettes For A Kickline
CLIP 11/12/19
Terry Crews Would Pick Dwayne Johnson Over Himself For Sexiest Man Alive: 'I'm Too Goofy!'
CLIP 11/12/19
Manny Jacinto And D'Arcy Carden On Saying Goodbye To 'The Good Place': 'It's Great, But It Sucks'
CLIP 11/12/19
Fran Drescher Teases News About 'The Nanny' Is Coming 'Soon . . . Very, Very Soon'
CLIP 11/12/19
Kate Middleton And Prince William Share Rare PDA Moment
CLIP 11/12/19
Pregnant Maren Morris Shares Sweet Sonogram Video Of Her Baby Boy: 'I Got A Wave Today'
CLIP 11/12/19
Camila Cabello And Shawn Mendes Share Smooches And Cuddles Courtside At Clippers Game
CLIP 11/12/19
Selena Gomez Admits That Online Attacks Over Lupus-Related Weight Gain 'Got To Me Big Time'
CLIP 11/12/19
Bode Miller Delivers His Twin Boys At Home: ‘None Of The Midwives Actually Made It On Time'
CLIP 11/12/19
Kit Hoover Hilariously Invades ‘Today’ Show Live
CLIP 11/12/19
Jane Fonda, Charlize Theron, Yara Shahidi & More Wow At Glamour Women Of The Year Awards
CLIP 11/12/19
Kristen Bell And Idina Menzel Reveal Their Surprising First Impressions Of Each Other
CLIP 11/12/19
Why We Love Taraji P. Henson: Our Favorite Things About The 'Empire' Superstar
CLIP 11/12/19
Anna Kendrick Reveals If Ryan Reynolds Or Blake Lively Is The Better Kisser
CLIP 11/11/19
Hilaria Baldwin Suffers Second Miscarriage In 8 Months: 'I'm Really Devastated Right Now'
CLIP 11/11/19
Lamar Odom Is Engaged To Girlfriend Of 3 Months Sabrina Parr: 'She The ONE'
CLIP 11/11/19
Robyn Crawford Claims Whitney Houston 'Never Mentioned' Alleged Molestation By Singer's Cousin
CLIP 11/11/19
La La Anthony Tests Her TV And Movie Knowledge In A Rapid-Fire New York Quiz
CLIP 11/11/19
'Wheel Of Fortune' Host Pat Sajak Says 'The Worst Has Passed' After Emergency Intestine Surgery
CLIP 11/11/19
Charlize Theron Is Ready To Binge 'Love Island' With Nicole Kidman & Margot Robbie (EXCLUSIVE)
CLIP 11/11/19
Jonathan Scott And Zooey Deschanel Look So Happy Making Red Carpet Debut Together
CLIP 11/11/19
Matthew McConaughey, Reese Witherspoon And More Stars Salute The Troops For Veterans Day
CLIP 11/11/19
Ashton Kutcher And Mila Kunis' Kids Won't Inherit Their Fortune And Here's Why
CLIP 11/11/19
Ronnie Ortiz-Magro Pledges To Be There For Daughter In Cryptic Messages After Jen Harley Drama
CLIP 11/11/19
Ciara And Her Daughter Sienna Are Adorably Twinning With Matching Outfits For American Girl Party
CLIP 11/11/19
Prince Harry And Meghan Markle May Celebrate Baby Archie's First Christmas In The United States
CLIP 11/11/19
John Travolta Shares Rare Snaps Of Look-Alike 8-Year-Old Son Ben
CLIP 11/11/19
Sarah Ferguson Has A Total Blast Riding Her 'Scooter Suitcase' Around Beijing Airport
CLIP 11/11/19
Jonathan Groff Reveals His First Splurge After Making It Big Was Buying 'Alias' On DVD!
CLIP 11/11/19
Evan Rachel Wood Says Her Disney 'Spirit Animal' Would Be Rafiki From 'The Lion King'
CLIP 11/11/19
Lisa Vanderpump Gets Candid Over 'Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills' Exit: 'It Got Too B**chy'
CLIP 11/11/19
Kristen Bell Is Looking Forward To Channeling Her 'Inner Mean Girl' In 'Gossip Girl' Reboot (EXCLUSIVE)
CLIP 11/11/19
Kim Fields Reunites With 'Facts Of Life' Cast For New Christmas Flick: 'It's Very Special'
CLIP 11/11/19
Hugh Grant And Guy Ritchie Recreate Photo Of Their Fathers In The Military Together 65 Years Ago
CLIP 11/11/19
Alicia Keys Expresses Frustration Over Labels After Her Son Feels Ashamed To Wear Rainbow Manicure
CLIP 11/11/19
Shawn Johnson Shares Emotional Moment Daughter Was Born After 22 Hours Of Labor
CLIP 11/11/19
Gabrielle Union And Dwyane Wade Throw Daughter Kaavia A 'Wiz' Themed 1st Birthday Party
CLIP 11/11/19
Cynthia Bailey’s Daughter Noelle Robinson Comes Out As Sexually Fluid: ‘I Just Like Who I Like’
CLIP 11/11/19
Jenna Bush Hager Tears Up In Emotional Return To 'TODAY' Following Maternity Leave
CLIP 11/11/19
Dream Kardashian Has Princess-Themed 3rd Birthday With Lavish Presents From Aunts And Cousins
CLIP 11/11/19
Chrissy Teigen Picks Her Favorite Most Relatable Mom Tweet And It's Even Funnier Than You'd Think!
CLIP 11/11/19
Chris Pratt Honors Older Brother In Emotional Veterans Day Post: ‘He Taught Me Everything’
CLIP 11/11/19
Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Caught Sharing Sweet Private Moment At Remembrance Service
CLIP 11/11/19
Hannah Brown Wins People's Choice Award And Ex-Flame Tyler Cameron Cheered For Her
CLIP 11/10/19
Pink Inspires Everyone With Passionate Speech: ‘I Don’t Care About Your Politics, I Care About Your Kids’
CLIP 11/10/19
Gwen Stefani And Blake Shelton Gush About Each Other In Their People's Choice Awards Speeches
CLIP 11/10/19
Noah Centineo Uses Leg Brace And Crutch While Accepting People’s Choice Award – Find Out Why!
CLIP 11/10/19
Gwen Stefani, Pink, Kim Kardashian And More Showcase Stunning Styles At People’s Choice Awards Red Carpet
CLIP 11/10/19
Kevin Hart Gives Moving Speech At People’s Choice Awards In First Appearance Since Car Crash
CLIP 11/10/19
Pink's Adorable Kiddos Steal The Show On The People's Choice Awards Red Carpet
CLIP 11/10/19
Gwen Stefani Admits That Blake Shelton Influences Her Fashion Choices
CLIP 11/10/19
Jana Kramer And Mike Caussin Reveal Why They're So Honest About Their Marriage
CLIP 11/10/19
Kandi Burruss Reveals That She Wrote Pink’s First Hit ‘There You Go” 20 Years Ago
CLIP 11/10/19
Bretman Rock Is The Ultimate Zendaya Stan And We Have The Evidence!
CLIP 11/10/19
Kelsea Ballerini Wants To Do Shots With Gwen Stefani And Sing 'Hollaback Girl' Together
CLIP 11/10/19
KJ Apa Would Love To Travel Cross-Country And Take Shots With Jennifer Aniston
CLIP 11/10/19
Erika Jayne Believes Pink And Jennifer Aniston Deserve To Win At People’s Choice Awards
CLIP 11/10/19
WWE Superstar Paige Jokes That She May Body Slam Someone At The People's Choice Awards!
CLIP 11/10/19
'Shadowhunters' Dominic Sherwood And Luke Baines Rave About The #ShadowFam
CLIP 11/10/19
Tyler Cameron Has An Interesting Reaction When Asked If He'd Ever Be 'The Bachelor'
CLIP 11/10/19
Ariana Grande Is Bringing Back Her Old Hits As She Wraps Up ‘Sweetener’ Tour
CLIP 11/10/19
Meghan Markle Wasn’t Allowed Next To The Queen And Kate Middleton At Remembrance Day For This Reason
CLIP 11/10/19
Prince William, Prince Harry, Meghan Markle & Kate Middleton Reunite For First Time In Months At Remembrance Day Event
CLIP 11/09/19
Vin Diesel, Tyrese Gibson And More ‘Fast And The Furious 9’ Cast Pen Touching Tributes As Filming Wraps
CLIP 11/09/19
The Evolution Of Shia LaBeouf: From Disney Channel Darling To 'Honey Boy' Star
CLIP 11/08/19
Taraji P. Henson Says Fiancé Kelvin Hayden Would Do A No-Frills Wedding If He Had It His Way
CLIP 11/08/19
Prince William Gave 'The Crown' Star Olivia Colman A 'Firm' Answer When She Asked If He's Watched
CLIP 11/08/19
Emilia Clarke Felt Like Jennifer Lopez In Her Plunging 2019 Emmys Dress: It's 'My Favorite Look' Ever
CLIP 11/08/19
Joey And Mary Jo Buttafuoco's Daughter Jessie Speaks Out On Her Mom Getting Shot: 'It Was Insanity'
CLIP 11/08/19
Lady Gaga Gives Oprah Winfrey A Shimmery Lip Look With Her New Haus Laboratories Makeup
CLIP 11/08/19
James Van Der Beek Recreates 'DWTS' Samba Routine With His Daughter & It's Just Too Cute
CLIP 11/08/19
Vanna White Steps In For Pat Sajak On 'Wheel Of Fortune' As He Undergoes Emergency Surgery
CLIP 11/08/19
Kanye West Says He'll Run For President In 2024 & Change His Name To 'Christian Genius Billionaire Kanye West'
CLIP 11/08/19
Halle Berry Shows Off Her Insane Abs & Reveals The Secret To Getting Just As Ripped
CLIP 11/08/19
Miranda Lambert Adorably Interviews Husband Brendan McLoughlin About Being A Cop
CLIP 11/08/19
'Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Reveals Her Pre-Dance Tradition To Combat Stage Fright
CLIP 11/08/19
Nick Jonas Promises The Jonas Brothers Won't 'Break Up' Again: 'There's No Closing' That Door
CLIP 11/08/19
Tamera Mowry-Housley Always Wanted To Be In A Hallmark Christmas Movie, And Her Wish Has Come True!
CLIP 11/08/19
Prince Harry Gives A Major Clue That He And Meghan Markle Are Thinking About Baby No. 2
CLIP 11/08/19
Ryan Michelle Bathe Re-Wears College 'Booty' Shorts That Snagged Her Sterling K. Brown – And He Reacts!
CLIP 11/08/19
Shawn Johnson Reveals The Special Meaning Behind Baby Daughter's Name
CLIP 11/08/19
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.