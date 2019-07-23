Matt Damon and Ben Affleck Reuniting For First Co-Starring Roles In 20 Years

Also available on the NBC app

They're back! Matt Damon and Ben Affleck will be seen on the big screen together for the first time since 1999's "Dogma." The real-life besties and co-writer Nicole Holofcener are close to finishing their script for a film adaptation of "The Last Duel" with director Ridley Scott. The revenge-driven story follows a knight and a squire whose former friendship becomes life or death when they face off in a brutal duel in 14th-century France.

Appearing: