Matt Damon Admits Turning Down 'Avatar' Cost Him A Staggering $250 Million

Also available on the NBC app

Matt Damon lost out on a very hefty payday after saying no to starring in one of the most successful movies of all time. The "Ford v Ferrari" star explained to British GQ that director James Cameron offered him the lead role in 2009's "Avatar" along with 10 percent of the movie's profits. Though that would have added up to a quarter-billion-dollar fortune, Matt said the money isn't what he really regrets about that tough decision.

Appearing: