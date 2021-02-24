Also available on the nbc app

Mara Wilson is speaking out about being “sexualized” as a child star. The 33-year-old, who is best known for her roles in “Matilda,” “Mrs. Doubtfire” and “Miracle on 34th Street,” penned an op-ed for The New York Times. The actress revealed that she purposefully only starred in family movies to not be sexualized but she shared that it didn’t matter writing, “I had already been sexualized anyway, and I hated it… I never appeared in anything more revealing than a knee-length sundress. This was all intentional: My parents thought I would be safer that way. But it didn’t work. People had been asking me, ‘Do you have a boyfriend?’ in interviews since I was 6.”

