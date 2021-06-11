Also available on the nbc app

Are all of these summer romances in Hollywood the real deal? Celebrity matchmaker Alessandra Conti, from Matchmakers in the City, breaks down the romance compatibility of Kanye West and Irina Shayk, Rihanna and A$AP Rocky, Pete Davidson and Phoebe Dynevor, and more with Access Hollywood. The expert explains why Kanye and Irina are a "mismatch" and shares her thoughts on Megan Thee Stallion's new man. Plus, Alessandra matches some of Hollywood's most eligible singles.

