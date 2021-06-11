Main Content

Access
WEEKDAYS

Matchmaker Predicts Kanye West & Irina Shayk Won’t Last But What About Other New Celebrity

CLIP06/11/21
Also available on the nbc app

Are all of these summer romances in Hollywood the real deal? Celebrity matchmaker Alessandra Conti, from Matchmakers in the City, breaks down the romance compatibility of Kanye West and Irina Shayk, Rihanna and A$AP Rocky, Pete Davidson and Phoebe Dynevor, and more with Access Hollywood. The expert explains why Kanye and Irina are a "mismatch" and shares her thoughts on Megan Thee Stallion's new man. Plus, Alessandra matches some of Hollywood's most eligible singles.

Appearing:
Tags: Access, Kanye West & Irina Shayk, romances, news, Kanye West and Irina Shayk, Rihanna and A$AP Rocky, Pete Davidson and Phoebe Dynevor, relationships
S2021 E03 minInterviewNews and InformationDaytime
  • Most Recent
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.