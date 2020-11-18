Also available on the nbc app

"MasterChef Junior" star Ben Watkins has died at just 14 after battling cancer. The young culinary star passed away on Monday, according to the Chicago Tribune. His uncle, Anthony Edwards, told the paper that Ben had been undergoing chemotherapy for tumors present throughout his body. Last year, the teen was diagnosed with a rare soft tissue condition called Angiomatoid Fibrous Histiocytoma. The illness mostly affects a small percentage of children and young adults. Ben's death comes three years after both his parents were killed in a domestic violence accident. Gordon Ramsey mourned the fan favorite contestant in a heartfelt tweet, praising his warm personality and limitless potential.

Appearing: