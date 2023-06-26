Main Content

Master P Talks Empowering New Project With Snoop Dogg

CLIP06/25/23

Master P has teamed up with Snoop Dogg! On the red carpet at the 2023 BET Awards, the music icon chatted with Access Hollywood's Scott Evan about the importance of 50 years of hip-hop and explained why the major anniversary is such a "blessing." The rapper also talked about creating a new cereal with his pal Snoop Dogg dubbed Snoop Cereal. With every purchase of Snoop Cereal, consumers are supporting people in need as Broadus Foods donates a portion of the proceeds from each sale to charities that tackle homelessness and food insecurity.

