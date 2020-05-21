Also available on the NBC app

Bow Wow's still got it! The rapper and TV personality tells Access Hollywood about his time as Frog on "The Masked Singer," and why it was a message to critics that he's a multi-threat talent. What did he learn about himself as an artist during the experience? The proud father also shares how he got his daughter to keep his secret and why preparing her for a career in the spotlight doesn't mean he's retiring anytime soon! And, he promises the Millennium Tour with Omarion is still happening and shares how friend Usher reacted when learning that "Masked Singer" judges guessed he was Frog instead.

Appearing: