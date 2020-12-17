Also available on the nbc app

It sounds like there's a "Masked Singer" collab on the way! Season 4 runner-up Aloe Blacc tells Access Hollywood that he and winner LeAnn Rimes got to reunite after the results and are already planning to team up again for a new song following their previous duet for her Christmas album. The "Wake Me Up" singer also reveals that his son and daughter still don't know he was on the show because they were already asleep when the episode aired! And, Aloe shares the inspiration for his new album, "All Love Everything" and upcoming cover of "My Way" with Steve Aoki.

Appearing: