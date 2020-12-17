Also available on the nbc app

LeAnn Rimes just added a new title to her already impressive collection! The Grammy winner reflects on being crowned the newest champion on "The Masked Singer," telling Access Hollywood that despite thinking she had a pretty good chance to take the title she was up against some tough competition – including pal and runner-up Aloe Blacc, with whom she's ready to collab again! LeAnn also shares how her family reacted to her big reveal, and why 2021 is going to be such a milestone year for her as a recording artist. LeAnn's new single, "Throw My Arms Around the World," is available now.

