'Masked Singer' Astronaut Hunter Hayes Almost Blew His Cover

CLIP04/30/20

The Astronaut has come back to Earth! "The Masked Singer" contestant Hunter Hayes tells Access Hollywood about saying goodbye to the singing competition and why his experience on the show was like hitting "a reset" button for him. The music star also reveals how he almost blew his cover on accident and who in his inner circle was able to keep the secret. And, how did he react when judge Nicole Scherzinger guessed his identity correctly at the last minute? Hunter goes on to share how his next album, "Red Sky," is coming along and jokes that not exploring dating options in quarantine makes him feel "a little lazy."

