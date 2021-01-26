Also available on the nbc app

Mary-Kate Olsen and Olivier Sarkozy are officially divorced nine months after the couple first spilt. The 34-year-old and Olivier’s divorce settlement was signed off by a judge at New York Supreme Court on Monday, according to Us Weekly. The divorce news comes after the former couple reunited for a virtual hearing earlier this month to sort out their final agreements. The “Full House” alum first filed for divorce back in May 2020, but New York courts were closed to filings amid the COVID-19 pandemic, according to multiple published reports. The fashion designer wanted to immediately end their five-year marriage and requested an emergency divorce that the court later denied. Mary-Kate and Olivier first started dating in 2012 and tied the knot in 2015.

Appearing: