Mary-Kate And Ashley Olsen Finish Each Other's Sentences In Rare Video For Ashley Benson's Birthday

Also available on the NBC app

Happy 30th birthday, Ashley Benson! The "Pretty Little Liars" alum got the best birthday surprise when she received a personalized video message from none other than Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen. Benson posted the clip of the Olsen twins to her Instagram along with the caption, "Dreams do come true." But the actress was also showered with love from girlfriend Cara Delevingne, who gushed, "It's you and me which is my favorite. My safe place. You let me be silly, you let me be wild, you keep me wild, secure and curious. I feel like I've known you my entire life and I am so proud of watching you grow into the woman that you always dreamt of being."

Appearing: