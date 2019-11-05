Also available on the NBC app

Iconic fashion twins Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen are rarely spotted in public, but they made a joint appearance this week for a special occasion. The 33-year-old twins weren’t wearing their signature black style when they sat down with Kohl’s CEO Michelle Glass for a panel discussion on their brand coming to the store on Nov. 7. Elizabeth and James x Kohl’s will be similar to their lifestyle brand—but at more affordable prices. Fans went wild for their appearance and we can’t wait for the launch!

