"The Mary Tyler Moore Show" and "Rhoda" actress Valerie Harper has died at age 80 following a years-long battle with cancer. Valerie's husband Tony Cacciotti made a statement confirming the sad news on their daughter Cristina's Twitter account. " She will never, ever be forgotten. Rest In Peace, mia Valeria," the statement read in part. Valerie was diagnosed with leptomeningeal carcinomatosis back in 2013.

