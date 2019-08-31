Main Content

'Mary Tyler Moore' & 'Rhoda' Star Valerie Harper Dies At 80 Following Cancer Battle

CLIP08/30/19

"The Mary Tyler Moore Show" and "Rhoda" actress Valerie Harper has died at age 80 following a years-long battle with cancer. Valerie's husband Tony Cacciotti made a statement confirming the sad news on their daughter Cristina's Twitter account. " She will never, ever be forgotten. Rest In Peace, mia Valeria," the statement read in part. Valerie was diagnosed with leptomeningeal carcinomatosis back in 2013.

