Mary Lambert Shows Her True Self In New Album: 'My Identity Is Directly Tied To Every Piece'

Mary Lambert is putting it all out there with her new album "Grief Creature." The songstress reveals to Access Hollywood why she decided not to hold back on divulging some of her most personal moments in her new music. Mary gets candid on how she finally feels and shows her true self on the 17 tracks. Plus, Mary details why dropping this album has helped her heal from past traumas — and why she hopes fans will get the same closure.

