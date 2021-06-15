Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen are speaking out. The sisters gave a rare interview to i-D about their fashion label, The Row. Ashley got candid about starting the fashion brand back in 2006, saying that they kept things lowkey because they wanted the pieces to speak for themselves. Mary-Kate chimed in adding that they are “discreet people” and saying that’s just how they were raised.

