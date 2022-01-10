Main Content

Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen, Candace Cameron Bure and More 'Full House' Stars Remember Bob Saget

Bob Saget's "Full House" family is paying tribute to the comedian. As news broke of the 65-year-old's unexpected death on Sunday, his co-stars are remembering the special bond they shared. Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen, Candace Cameron Bure, Dave Coulier, John Stamos and Andrea Barber all penned heartfelt tributes to the actor. Bob, who was found dead in his hotel room at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando, Florida is survived by his three daughters.

