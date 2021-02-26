Also available on the nbc app

Looks like Mary J. Blige is going from the queen of hip-hop soul to the queen of the blues! The multi-hyphenated legend Mary J. Blige joins Mario Lopez and Scott Evans on Access Daily to talk about her TV show “Power” and about Jennifer Hudson playing Aretha Franklin in the upcoming biopic “Respect.” The Oscar nominated celeb opens up about her role as Dinah Washington in the upcoming Aretha Franklin biopic and shares what it was like to work with Jennifer Hudson. Blige says that Jennifer “really embodied young, shy Aretha… We all know Jennifer Hudson can sing the house down and she just really looked like Aretha, it was a little creepy. She really did it.” Mary also spoke about her partnership with Gold Bond.

