Main Content

Access
WEEKDAYS

Mary J. Blige Gets Honest About Overcoming Her Drugs & Alcohol Addiction

CLIP06/25/21
Also available on the nbc app

Legendary singer and actress Mary J. Blige is opening up about the ups and downs in her life in the new documentary appropriately named “Mary J. Blige’s My Life.” The singer opened up to Access Hollywood’s Zuri Hall to give a glimpse of what the documentary has to offer. On the topic of addiction, Blige said, “I stopped immediately when I realized I could lose my voice or I could lose my career over this.” After overcoming the hardships in her life, Blige went on to say, “I can finally sit back and be proud.” “Mary J. Blige’s My Life” is now streaming on Amazon’s Prime Video.

Appearing:
Tags: Access, Access hollywood, access daily, nbc, Zuri Hall, Mary J. Blige, documentary, amazon prime video, music, TV, docu-series, legend, singer, actress, Sing, life, My Life, Mary J. Blige's My Life, addiction, substance abuse, Addict, drugs, alcohol, honest, honesty, overcoming, hardships, sit back, proud, streaming, TV
S2021 E01 minInterviewNews and InformationDaytime
  • Most Recent
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.