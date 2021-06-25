Also available on the nbc app

Legendary singer and actress Mary J. Blige is opening up about the ups and downs in her life in the new documentary appropriately named “Mary J. Blige’s My Life.” The singer opened up to Access Hollywood’s Zuri Hall to give a glimpse of what the documentary has to offer. On the topic of addiction, Blige said, “I stopped immediately when I realized I could lose my voice or I could lose my career over this.” After overcoming the hardships in her life, Blige went on to say, “I can finally sit back and be proud.” “Mary J. Blige’s My Life” is now streaming on Amazon’s Prime Video.

