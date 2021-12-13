Main Content

Mary Cosby Apologizes After 'Reckless' Comment About Jen Shah On 'RHOSLC'

Mary Cosby is apologizing for a racist comment she made on "Real Housewives of Salt Lake City." During the Dec. 5 episode, Mary complained about being compared to castmate Jen Shah, who pleaded not guilty to charges of money laundering and wire fraud earlier this year, calling Jen a "thug" like "those Mexican people who make all those drugs." After backlash, Mary issued an Instagram statement to make amends and admitted that she had used "poor judgment."

