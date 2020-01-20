'Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Cast Dedicates SAG Award To Late Co-Star Brian Tarantina

Also available on the NBC app

Gone, but never forgotten. The ensemble cast of the hit show "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" won big at the 2020 SAG Awards for Best Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series. The star-studded cast took their time on stage to pay tribute to their late co-star Brian Tarantina, who played Jackie, the emcee of The Gaslight comedy club. "We are missing...one really important part, Brian," Rachel Brosnahan said. "We had an amazing time with him last year. Thank you so much for this. This is dedicated to him."

Appearing: