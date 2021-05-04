Also available on the nbc app

Martha Stewart chatted with Access Hollywood’s Scott Evans and she revealed that Richard Gere has been calling her lately because he wants some help getting a Polaris ATV after he saw her riding her on Instagram! Martha said, “Richard saw me riding on my Polaris, one of those wonderful four-wheel drive vehicles, I live on a farm. He saw me riding around on it on Instagram and he called me and said, ‘I’ve been trying to get a Polaris and they’re all sold out everywhere.’ I said, ‘I’ll see what I can do.’ He said, ‘Will you sell me one of yours?’ I said, ‘No! I will not!’ So I’m setting him up with the right person who may be able to set him up with getting one somewhere.” The BIC paid spokesperson also dished on working with Snoop Dogg and if the rapper has ever tried to set her up on a date.

