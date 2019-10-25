Martha Stewart Reacts To Her Comment On Felicity Huffman's Prison Look: 'It Gets Me In Hot Water'

Also available on the NBC app

Martha Stewart is zipping her lips when it comes to Felicity Huffman! At the premiere of "Very Ralph," the businesswoman expertly deflected questions about her recent comments about the "Desperate Housewives" alum's prison style. "Oh don't even talk about it, it gets me in hot water," she told Access Hollywood. Martha also declined to give post-prison advice to Felicity, who's sentence will be over later this month.

