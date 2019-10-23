Martha Stewart Calls Felicity Huffman's Prison Look 'Pretty Schlumpy'

Also available on the NBC app

Martha Stewart is giving Felicity Huffman some prison style advice. After photos of the 56-year-old actress emerged for the first time since reporting to prison for her role in the college admissions scandal, the lifestyle guru shared that she thinks the "Desperate Housewives" alum should have tried a bit harder with her prison look. "She should style her outfit a little bit more," she told an audience at the Vanity Fair Summit in Los Angeles. "She looked pretty schlumpy," she noted.

