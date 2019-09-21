Also available on the NBC app

Fifteen-year-old Marsai Martin became the youngest executive producer in all of Hollywood when she made the movie "Little," but she had to put one teenage milestone on the back burner while fulfilling her dreams! In an exclusive conversation with All Access' Scott Evans, the "Black-ish" star revealed that she hasn't begun to learn how to drive just yet. Marsai also spilled fun details on her recent neon "glow-up" 15th birthday bash, which was held at a bowling alley. Plus, the Essilor partner discussed the 20/20 Vision Pledge, a nationwide moment to give kids clearer vision by the year 2020.

