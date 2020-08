Also available on the nbc app

Real estate investment firm president Bill Hutchinson and 22-year-old Brianna Ramirez are two of the lovebirds at the center of the hit reality series "Marrying Millions." The couple told All Access' Scott Evans about the way they first met, people's reactions to their four-decade age gap and if they plan on tying the knot one day! Season 2 of "Marrying Millions" airs Wednesdays at 10 p.m. on Lifetime.

