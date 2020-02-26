Also available on the NBC app

This week's #TransformationTuesday story proves that you don't have to be a celebrity to get in star shape, and age has no limit on fitness and health! Celebrity fitness expert Eric the Trainer took on Steve and Joan Cartwright, a couple who decided that they wanted to make a change in their late 50s after both of them faced health issues. Steven and Joan told Access Hollywood co-host Zuri Hall about their incredible journey together.

