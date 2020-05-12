Also available on the nbc app

Tiffany Trump is so close to becoming the next hot shot in the legal world! Marla Maples took to Instagram to reveal that her only child just finished her final law school exam at Georgetown University. "I am so, so proud of my beautiful daughter as last night she finished her final law school exam! Hallelujah! The best Mother's Day gift of all," Marla wrote alongside a pic of a bouquet of flowers her daughter sent her for Mother's Day.

Appearing: