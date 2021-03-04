Also available on the nbc app

It’s a “Saved By The Bell” reunion! Long time pals and “Saved By the Bell” co-stars Mark-Paul Gosselaar and Mario Lopez reflected on having fun filming the Peacock reboot together. Mark-Paul is also featured in Soleil Moon Frye’s “Kid90” documentary but the “Mixed-ish” star won’t be watching the highly anticipated flick. “I did it a few years ago and I had no idea it would be coming out now. I probably won’t watch it because I don’t like watching myself, but it was a lot of fun to catch up with Soleil and I think the audience will appreciate it." Mark-Paul now stars in “Mixed-ish” which you can watch on Tuesdays on ABC at 9:30pm.

