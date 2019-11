Also available on the NBC app

Mark-Paul Gosselaar explains why his character, a federal agent, decides to go against his mission to bring in a young girl for testing as part of Project Noah, and save her in Fox's new drama, "The Passage." Plus, Saniyya Sidney, Brianne Howey, and Vincent Piazza discuss the show, and whether Saniyya has seen "Saved by the Bell" yet!

Appearing: