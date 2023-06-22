Main Content

Mark Zuckerberg Accepts Elon Musk’s Offer To Cage Fight: ‘Send Me Location’

CLIP06/22/23

Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg appear to be taking their social media rivalry to the next level. While responding to a Twitter thread that was discussing Meta’s plans to build a Twitter rival, Elon challenged Mark to a fight tweeting “I’m up for a cage match if he is lol.” And it appears the Facebook co-founder is on board. On Wednesday, he responded to the Tesla CEO’s tweet sharing a screenshot of the thread on his Instagram Story writing “Send Me Location.” The Twitter owner did have a place in mind, later suggesting that their fight take place in a “Vegas Octagon.” Elon appears to be serious about this fight telling a Twitter user who said they will be their training partner “if this is for real, I will do it.” As for if Mark is seriously considering, a Meta spokesperson told Access Hollywood quote “the story speaks for itself.”

