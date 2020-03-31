Also available on the nbc app

Mark Wahlberg is getting pampered in quarantine! The "Spenser Confidential" star spent quality time with his 10-year-old daughter Grace while she treated him to an at-home beauty session complete with a colorful manicure and makeover. The actor shared the adorable moment on Instagram in a series of hilarious videos in which he teased his little girl for her technique! Mark and his family have been finding fun, new ways to keep themselves entertained during the global pandemic. Last week, the A-lister and wife Rhea joined Grace for a TikTok dance tutorial!

