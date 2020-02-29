Also available on the nbc app

Mark Wahlberg is confident in his and pal Mario Lopez's prowess in the gym! At the premiere of his new comedy-thriller "Spenser Confidential," Mark told Access Hollywood's Zuri Hall that he and her co-host would come out on top in a workout face-off against two other Hollywood bromances: Kevin Hart and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, and Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt. Mark is already ahead of the game when it comes to celebrity workout competitions: he recently bested Dr. Oz in a friendly head-to-head challenge after they got into it on social media over skipping breakfast. "He really didn't know what he was getting into, but he handled it like a man," Mark said of their gym contest. "Spenser Confidential" hits Netflix on March 6.

Appearing: