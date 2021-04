Also available on the nbc app

Mark Wahlberg chatted with Access Hollywood’s Mario Lopez about his new docuseries, “Wahl Street,” sharing details about the show. He also talks about his clothing line, Municipal. He also reveals if he’s still doing his 2:30 AM workouts and shares how he wants to spend his upcoming 50th birthday. “Wahl Street” will debut on HBO Max on April 15.

Appearing: