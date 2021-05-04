Also available on the nbc app

Mark Wahlberg is showing off his new dad bod. The ‘Ted’ actor revealed his dramatic weight gain on Instagram, saying he gained 20 pounds in just three weeks. He shared a shocking before and after picture of himself that showed off the changes side by side. While the Wahlbergers co-owner is usually slim and trim – he says he has yet another 20 pounds to gain. Mark clarified that the extra weight is all for a new role.

Appearing: