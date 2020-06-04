Jay-Z Sends Private Jet To Ahmaud Arbery's Family's Attorney Ahead Of Preliminary Hearing
CLIP 06/04/20
Mark Wahlberg had huge success with his recent Netflix project “Spenser Confidential,” and he dished on "On with Mario Lopez" all about his next venture with the streaming brand, a James Bond-esque flick titled, “Our Man from Jersey.” But Mark ultimately reveals who his celeb crush was as a teen and what his most fun shoot was from his big career. You’ll never guess who he had a thing for when he was growing up!