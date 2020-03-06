Also available on the NBC app

In "Spenser Confidential," Mark Wahlberg plays an ex-con trying to make it on the outside. His character seems to be a pretty cool guy, but in real life, Mark is anything but – according to his kids! "I'm a walking embarrassment," he told All Access of his dad life with children Ella Rae, Grace, Michael and Brendan. "I mean, 'Dad, don't come to school. Don't drive that car to school. Don't do this. Don't do that. Don't say anything. Don't give me a hug.' I'm like, I can't do anything right – until they want something, until they need that yes. Then it's all the love." "Spenser Confidential" is available on Netflix March 6.

