Mark Wahlberg & Mario Lopez Honor Healthcare Workers With Children's Hospital Visit

Mario Lopez and Mark Wahlberg visited Children's Hospital Los Angeles on Wednesday in honor of National Nurses Week to show their gratitude for nurses and first responders for their critical work fighting COVID-19. Mark gave a moving speech at the even about how the day hit close to home for him, as his mother worked hard to become a nurse herself. Mark and Mario then handed out 600 meals from Wahlburgers to hospital staff for their heroic efforts.

