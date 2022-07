Also available on the nbc app

Mark Wahlberg joined Mario Lopez on Access Daily while promoting his new movie "Father Stu." Mark is a proud dad, but when it comes to his past music career he said his kids aren't impressed. "They're embarrassed by it terribly. Terribly embarrassed by it... They just want to have their own identity and just me to be their dad." Check out "Father Stu" in theaters on April 13.

Appearing:

S2022 E0 8 min NR Highlight Celebrity and Gossip Daytime

NBCUniversal Television Distribution