Mark Wahlberg Honors Beloved Late Mother Alma On His 50th Birthday With Heartwarming Throwback Photo

Mark Wahlberg is celebrating a major milestone. The Oscar nominee turned 50 on June 5 and commemorated the occasion with a bittersweet throwback photo of his late mother, Alma. The snap shows a young Mark wearing a New Kids on the Block lanyard while posing with his arm around Alma. The actor wrote simply “miss you” in his caption alongside praying hands and a broken heart emoji. Though Mark is still processing Alma’s loss, his landmark birthday was a happy one. The A-lister’s sister, Tracey, surprised him with festive lawn decorations and Mark shared his surprise and gratitude for the touching gesture on Instagram.

